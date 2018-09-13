Wonderland selling off old games

In a social media post Wonderland Entertainment Centre announced they would be selling off their old games.

According to the post it was time for the classic machines to “bring joy to others.”

Wonderland had been in business for over four decades before it was badly damaged by an early morning fire that started in neighbouring Lang’s Cafe. The flames engulfed the restaurant and damaged a number of storefronts in the process.

Of those damaged, Miyosiwin Salon and Spa plans to reopen this fall, as does Jin Pal Hapkido. Empowered Fitness told Global News they have been running into delays during the rebuild but they hope to be back in the space near Christmas time.

Wonderland was celebrating it’s 41 anniversary this year, and after the blaze co-owner Amanda White told Global News “Our hope and plan is to be back here for the end of the month,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s realistic or not, but that’s our hope.”

Just three months later White announced they would be closing the arcade due to the financial costs associated with reopening.

Wonderland’s announcement that they would be selling off their equipment was met with sympathy and understanding on social media. Commenters wrote messages of support and thanks for the many years of entertainment they provided the community.