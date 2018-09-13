FemFest hopes to start conversations with theatre in Winnipeg

FemFest is looking to continue celebrating women in theatre with another year of productions.

“We showcase a variety of theatre. We got full productions and readings. This year, we have walking art tours where you go and watch artists perform live on location downtown,” said Hope McIntyre of Sarasvàti Productions.

“We want to tell stories that are relatable. We want to help understand each other as a community. We tackle serious topics, but mix humour and empathy as well,” she added.

Darla Contois is the writer and performer in the production, “White Man’s Indian”. The goal for her play is to generate some conversations.

“It’s about my experience moving off of the reserve and coming into the city (Winnipeg) for the first time. It touches on the culture shock that’s involved with it,” Contois said.

“I can never express what’s like to tell your own story on your own territory. I am probably going to cry. It means a lot,” she added.

The festival aims to highlight a lot of performance people may not be able to see.

“Darla has performed this piece in Victoria and Toronto, but why not Winnipeg? It’s another platform to share their pieces and work. Local artists are able to practice their skills, get better at it and meet audiences too,” said McIntyre.

FemFest starts Friday and runs through Sept. 22.

