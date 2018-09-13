Police arrest 2 suspects after car reported stolen found in Barrie

Police say they have charged two men after a vehicle reported stolen from Oro Medonte was found in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Tuesday just after 12 p.m., an officer patrolling the Blake Street area attempted to stop a vehicle. Police say the officer suspected the driver had a suspended licence.

According to police, as soon as the officer activated the lights on the cruiser, the vehicle fled.

Police say within minutes the vehicle was located abandoned in a parking lot on Codrington Street.

A witness told police two men got out of the vehicle. The witness told officers the direction the men fled and police began searching.

According to police, officers determined the vehicle the men had allegedly been driving was reported stolen the day before from a home in Oro Medonte.

A few minutes later police located two men walking down Codrington Street.

Police say one suspect began to run, however, officers caught up to him and both men were placed under arrest.

According to police, the suspect who attempted to run from police was found to be in possession of the keys to the vehicle abandoned on Codrington Street.

Police say while the men were being processed, officers discovered the suspect who had been driving had allegedly ingested methamphetamine and was operating the vehicle while impaired by a drug.

Officers say he was issued a drug-recognition evaluation demand, however, police say he refused to comply with the demand.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old man from Orillia, has been charged with flight from police, possession of stolen property over $5,000, failure or refusal to comply with demand and failure to comply with a probation order.

According to police, the passenger, a 36-year-old man from Severn Township, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.