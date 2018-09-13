Explosives discovered in Kelowna home

A Kelowna family didn’t think much of a few items labeled ‘dangerous’ among their late-father’s belongings.

The man had been a mining prospector in his early life and had a collection of odds and ends from the era.

But a call to the RCMP changed their mind about disposing of the items themselves.

They RCMP bomb squad came to the Kelowna home on Wednesday afternoon to retrieve numerous blasting caps and a large spool of detonation cord.

Police say alone, the items are fairly inert.

Together and near fire, RCMP told the family they can cause an explosion big enough to level a home.

RCMP were happy to take the items and dispose of them safely.