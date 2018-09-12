20,000 pallets of water bottles found unused on Puerto Rico runway

20,000 pallets of water bottles were found left unused in a runway in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, in the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Maria, CBS News has reported.

Photos of the water bottles covered in a blue tarmac circulated social media on Tuesday, the same day that U.S. President Donald Trump claimed the U.S.’s response was an “unsung success.”

After @realDonaldTrump touted an “unsung success” in #puertorico we just confirmed an airport runway-full of FEMA bottled water going to waste nearly a year after Hurricane Maria.

Feds blame the locals, locals blame the Feds.

Either way, it’s all too contaminated to drink. pic.twitter.com/x7xDKcx4Ex — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) September 12, 2018

The water was brought in by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after Hurricane Maria in response to a request by the General Services in Puerto Rico (ASG) for 20,000 pallets of water bottles in May 2018, according to Ottmar Chavez, an administrator at ASG.

Chavez said in a statement that about 700 pallets of water had been distributed, but there were complaints about the smell and taste.

Given the complaints, the Puerto Rican government decided not to distribute more of the water, according to a statement by Carlos Mercader, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration.

Mercader notes that there was a delay from when the water was delivered and then distributed, in which the water was exposed and not properly stored.

An estimated 3,000 people died from Hurricane Maria, which left Puerto Rico without power, roofs or running water.