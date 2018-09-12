West Kelowna vet inundated with inquiries about adopting puppies saved from parvo virus

A West Kelowna veterinarian who saved a litter of puppies and their mother from a potentially deadly virus has been inundated by adoption requests.

On Tuesday, Dr. Moshe Oz made a public appeal for help finding new homes for the 11 dogs now that the animals have recovered from parvovirus.

The sick animals were originally brought to the Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital by an animal rescue organization that wasn’t able to take care of the litter.

Oz’s appeal generated an avalanche of interest in adopting or fostering the ten puppies and their mother.

“I’m quite certain that we can find homes for all of them. I’m happy,” he said.

Watch Below: Dr. Moshe Oz talks about the wave of interest in adopting a litter of puppies who were saved from parvo.



Oz said the clinic has received more than 60 emails and 200 phone calls, and that he’s surprised by the amount of interest in adopting the dogs.

“I feel blessed, literally blessed to have such community,” he said.

The clinic is collecting information from potential adoptees to help them make the difficult decision on who gets the dogs.

– with files from Klaudia Van Emmerik