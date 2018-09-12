Alberta NDP to introduce bill banning gay conversion therapy

An Edmonton MLA is preparing a private member’s bill that would effectively ban conversion therapy to change a person’s sexual orientation.

Ontario was the first province in Canada to introduce this kind of legislation, and Nova Scotia is also looking at introducing the same sort of legislation.

“Conversion therapy is a form of therapy that would take an LGBTQ+ person and try to change them from not being part of that community anymore,” Edmonton-Castle Downs MLA Nicole Goehring told Danielle Smith on 770 CHQR. “It can be done in many forms, in my understanding.”

The Canadian Psychological Association opposes any therapy with the goal of changing a person’s sexual orientation, saying “[s]cientific research does not support the efficacy of conversion or reparative therapy.”

LISTEN: MLA Nicole Goehring joins Danielle Smith to discuss putting together the bill to ban gay conversion therapy

View link »

Members of the LGBTQ community, families, advocates and religious leaders have brought their concerns to Goehring, who will be working with Health Minister Sarah Hoffman to draft the language and mechanisms of the bill.

“At this point, the language is still being drafted. We’re still doing consultation, and I really want to make sure that I get it right and have a full understanding of what needs to be part of the language of this bill,” said Goehring.

“We want to make sure that we’re ending a discriminatory practice, focusing on saving lives and keeping people safe.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia PCs to introduce bill banning gay-conversion therapy

Goehring said her work learning about post-traumatic stress disorder as the Government of Alberta’s liaison to the Canadian Armed Forces has informed her of the importance of this type of legislation.

“We know that it is harmful and causes trauma. I know that in my work with PTSD awareness, we‘ve heard that people that have gone through conversion therapy are traumatized. And this legislation could save lives,” she said.

Goehring expects to introduce the bill in legislature this fall.