Jamie Orchard named assistant news director at Global Montreal

Global News Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard has been named assistant news director at Global Montreal.

Orchard has worked with Global Montreal since it launched 21 years ago and has anchored the flagship supper hour newscast since 2001. She will continue her anchoring duties while assuming the responsibilities of the assistant news director, joining managing editor Lisa Fiset and news director Karen Macdonald on the station’s leadership team.

“I am really excited to take on this new challenge,” said Orchard.

“It will give me an opportunity to expand my horizons beyond broadcast to the world of online journalism and management.”

She will be responsible for managing the station’s online team as well as on-air news broadcasts. Born and raised on Montreal’s South Shore, the Concordia University journalism graduate is recognized and respected for her fair and balanced reporting.

“Jamie is recognized in our newsroom as a mentor to our young journalists, with her new responsibilities as assistant news director, she will continue to support and encourage efforts at Global News in Montreal to cover the news that the English-speaking community is searching for,” said Karen Macdonald.

“We are delighted that Jamie has agreed to take on this new challenge.”

Global News Montreal productions include Global News Morning Monday to Friday from 6 to 9 a.m., Global News at Noon, Global News at 5:30, Global News at 6:30 p.m., Global News at 11 p.m. and the current affairs program Focus Montreal, Saturdays at 5:30 p.m.