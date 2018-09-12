Hamilton woman wins $75,000 playing Instant Slots

Angelina Henry of Hamilton is celebrating after winning a $75,000 top prize with Instant Slots.

The 30-year-old mother of two couldn’t believe her eyes when she noticed she won big.

Angelina, a restaurant manager, plans to use her winnings to pay some bills, help her family and top up her savings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer on Woodward Avenue.