Kentucky town mourns after death of a former mayor — Lucy Lou the dog

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Aug. 24, 2015, file photo, Rabbit Hash Mayor Lucy Lou takes her owner, Bobbi Layne Kayser, on a walk through her jurisdiction, in Rabbit Hash, Ky.

The town of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, is known for a string of highly esteemed mayors, one of whom died this week. She was 12, and a dog.

The Enquirer reports Rabbit Hash’s first female mayor, Lucy Lou, died Sept. 10.

The colourful political figure was a fixture in the media, with appearances on everything from Japanese television to CBS Sunday Morning.

The collie was elected as the Ohio River town’s third canine mayor. She also served as spokesdog for a woman’s crisis centre.

She served from 2008 to 2016, when she voluntarily stepped down to raise funds to rebuild the historic general store ravaged by fire.

Owner Bobbi Layne Kayser says Lucy Lou brought joy to more than just her family.

