September 12, 2018 12:15 am

Hurricane Florence could flood manure pits and industrial sites, creating witches’ brew of waste

By Michael Biesecker The Associated Press

Weather forecasters estimate Hurricane Florence will be a category 4 by the time it makes landfall Friday. The Governor of Florida has asked local residents to evacuate as soon as possible.

The heavy rain expected from Hurricane Florence could flood hog manure pits, coal ash dumps and other industrial sites in North Carolina, creating a noxious witches’ brew of waste.

The tainted water might wash into homes and threaten drinking water supplies.

Computer models predict more than 3 feet of rain in the eastern part of the state, a fertile low-lying plain veined by brackish rivers with a propensity for escaping their banks.

Longtime locals remembered when it happened before.

In September 1999, Hurricane Floyd came ashore near Cape Fear as a Category 2 storm that dumped about 2 feet of water on a region soaked days earlier by Hurricane Dennis.

The result was the worst natural disaster in state history. Dozens of people were killed and whole towns left underwater.

