North Las Vegas shooting near high school leaves 1 student dead: reports
An 18-year-old male has been killed in a shooting that took place near a high school in North Las Vegas, Nev., police confirmed Tuesday.
WATCH: Police say shooting happened near North Las Vegas school, not releasing information on suspect yet
The North Las Vegas Police Department (NVLPD) confirmed just after 6 p.m. local time that the shooting happened close to Canyon Springs High School.
The victim was transported from the scene after police arrived, said Acting NVLPD Chief Justin Roberts.
The shooting itself happened on the “very western part” of school property, near a wall between the campus and a housing development.
Las Vegas-based ABC affiliate KTNV reported that the shooting victim was a student. Police were not prepared to share more information on the victim.
The Clark County School District said the school is on lockdown related to an incident “near the vicinity of campus.”
The lockdown was later lifted and students were to be released on the east side of the school.
Roberts said over 2,700 students go to Canyon Springs High School.
An after-school program was taking place with 500 students in attendance, he said.
The school campus was locked down for their safety and police conducted a search of all the classrooms and hallways to ensure no one was walking wounded.
Roberts said police were almost ready to release students.
He said police do not believe there is an active threat to the public; the shooting, he said, is believed to have been a targeted act.
No weapon was recovered at the scene.
