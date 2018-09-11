School district seeking input for name of new Lake Country school

Central Okanagan Public Schools wants public suggestions on what the district’s newest school should be named.

And, just so people know, Schooly McSchoolface won’t be considered. That’s sooooo 2016.

The announcement that Lake Country will be getting a middle school, for Grades 6 to 8, was announced in February and will cost approximately $35 million. Construction is expected to start in spring. The school is projected to house approximately 600 students and is scheduled to open in September, 2021.

“It’s important that we ask the community to help name this school,” said Moyra Baxter, Central Okanagan schoolboard chairperson. “The name will reflect the area and its residents, which will increase the community’s sense of ownership and identification with the school.”

“Naming the school prior to its opening guides all of us,” said Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent/CEO of Central Okanagan Public Schools. “Having a permanent name in place during construction helps us plan with purpose and supports the development of a vision to meet the needs of every learner who will benefit from the new school.”

The public has until September 28th to submit their suggestions. You can do so online here.