Hamilton police investigating robbery at Eddie Bauer Store
The Hamilton Police BEAR Unit continues to investigate a weekend robbery at Limeridge Mall.
Around 5 p.m. Sunday, police say a man entered the Eddie Bauer Store on Upper Wentworth Street and approached the counter, demanding money.
After getting some cash, the man fled the store and no one was injured.
If you have any information, contact Det. Const. Matthew Girgenti at 905-546-8934 or Det. Sgt. Emidio Evangelista 905-546-2991.
