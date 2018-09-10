‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Florence is now packing winds of 220 km/h

Hurricane Florence is gearing up to pound the eastern U.S. coastline as it racks up maximum winds of 220 km/h, making it an “extremely dangerous” storm system which strength is only expected to grow.

The “major” hurricane was about 845 kilometres south-southeast of Bermuda on Monday and moving toward land at approximately 20 km/h, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Florence’s centre was expected to move over the Atlantic Ocean between the Bahamas and Bermuda on Tuesday and Wednesday before approaching North and South Carolina on Thursday.

Gusts from the hurricane are blowing even faster than 220 km/h, according to the NHC.

By way of comparison, the maximum intensity of Hurricane Maria, the storm system which path of destruction left almost 3,000 people dead in Puerto Rico, was 277.8 km/h, (150 knots), the NHC said.

But the landfall intensity of that storm was 250 km/h when it hit Puerto Rico, it added. The hurricane caused an estimated $90 billion in damage there and on the U.S. Virgin Islands, making it the third-costliest hurricane in American history.

Hurricane-force winds are extending up to 65 kilometres from the storm’s centre, while tropical-storm-force winds are blowing out at up to 240 kilometres.

The hurricane is generating swells that are already affecting Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast.

The NHC warned they’re likely to cause “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”