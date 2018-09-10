Launch of Ottawa’s LRT delayed until 2019

The city of Ottawa doesn’t expect the Confederation light rail transit (LRT) line to launch until sometime in 2019.

This latest setback comes on top of a six-month contract extension that had already delayed the expected opening of Ottawa’s public transit line into late 2018.

The city’s finance and economic development committee heard Monday that the consortium building the 13-stop, east-west line, the Rideau Transit Group (RTG), told the city it could not meet all their contractual obligations by a Nov. 2 deadline, despite a six-month extension granted to them earlier this year.

John Manconi, the city’s manager of transportation services, told the committee RTG asked the city to eliminate some of the requirements for LRT trial runs and proposed modifying the size of the LRT fleet, as well as partial station and line openings and soft starts.

Manconi said the city of Ottawa has rejected all of those requests from RTG, arguing these concessions would put the operation of the system at risk — something the city is “not prepared to take.”

“(RTG is) obligated to complete all these tasks and the City has been firm in its position in that we will hold RTG accountable to its contractual obligations,” Manconi said. “The options put forward by RTG transfers the risks to the City on many fronts including operationally, reputationally, and could potentially lead to additional costs.”

“At the end of the day, you’re building a light rail system for the customers and they need to get what they were promised.”

Manconi told councillors this latest update from RTG came after the city had a third party conduct an independent assessment of RTG’s progress, which was completed on Aug. 17, and “called out” RTG on its claim the line would be ready to hand over on Nov. 2.

“We said sorry, we are not seeing the evidence,” Manconi said.

The latest news from RTG, Manconi said, is that it would aim to complete all the requirements outlined in its contract with the city by Nov. 30. Based on this, with all the testing of the track, vehicles and computer system that remains, Manconi estimated this couldn’t all be completed “until the new year.”

Multiple councillors expressed deep disappointment and frustration with news of the delay.

“I’m pretty angry, actually, right now,” said Cumberland Coun. Stephen Blais, who chairs the city’s transit commission.

Manconi told councillors he and city manager Steve Kanellakos will be discussing “next steps” with RTG and insisted they will “hold their feet to the fire.”

If it doesn’t make the Nov. 2 deadline, RTG will be fined $1 million and the city will continue to withhold all remaining “milestone payments” for the LRT line, Manconi confirmed.

The transportation services manager told councillors OC Transpo won’t be making any further changes to Ottawa’s bus routes and schedules in light of this news. The fall 2018 schedule went into effect on Sept. 2, and incorporated changes to more than two dozen routes in anticipation of the launch of LRT.

In response to a question from Blais, Manconi said there’s nothing about this latest Confederation Line delay that he believes will impact the construction of the Stage 2 LRT.

