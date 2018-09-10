Here are four simple steps you can take to help prevent suicide

There’s never a bad time to check in with someone who is struggling with their mental health, listen to them and if necessary, suggest resources.

That’s the message organizations such as Movember Foundation are trying to spread on World Suicide Prevention Day, which raises awareness around the world that suicide can be prevented.

The annual initiative is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.

READ MORE: Mental health resources for Manitobans

“It’s far too often we are tragically impacted by suicide,” Marion Cooper from the Canadian Mental Health Association said. “The importance of talking about suicide and lifting up the shame and secrecy related to suicide is critically important.”

“Every day needs to be about creating space that feels safe for everybody to talk openly and honestly about how they’re feeling.”

Cooper said people are strong and brave when they’re vulnerable.

READ MORE: Obstacles That Shape Us: How vulnerability helped heal Winnipeg boxer

Movember is encouraging men to talk about their feelings more.

Here are four simple steps the organization is spreading as a guide to use when in doubt, for neighbours, workmates, friends or family, to help prevent suicide.

A- Ask : ask how they’re doing

: ask how they’re doing L- Listen : listen to what they say

: listen to what they say E- Encourage : encourage support and action

: encourage support and action C- Check in: keep in touch with where they’re at

READ MORE: Crisis texting line now available for kids in Manitoba 24/7

Cooper encourages anyone struggling with their mental health, or who knows someone who may be at risk, to look at resources that can make a difference. The CMHA’S Canadian Centre for Excellence called the Centre for Suicide Prevention is a place people can go online to learn more about suicide.

Kids Help Phone and this website can also help.

The Manitoba suicide line is for anyone, just call: 1-877-435-7170.

Are you or someone you know in crisis? In Canada, call 1-833-456-4566 (4357) or text 45645

WATCH: World Suicide Prevention Day prompts conversation about death, mental health and stigmas