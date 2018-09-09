Man in his 80s in critical condition following North York hit and run
A man in his 80s is in life-threatening condition following a hit and run in the city’s north end early Sunday.
Police said they responded to a call just after 1 a.m. about a pedestrian being hit at Sheppard Avenue West near Dufferin Street, just east of the Sheppard West subway station.
A Toronto police spokesperson said the male driver got out of his vehicle to look at the pedestrian after striking him, then got back into his vehicle and drove away.
Police said there is no description of the suspect or the vehicle at this time.
The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with severe head injuries, police said.
Traffic services are investigating the incident.
