Remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon expected to rain on GTA, southern Ontario

Southern Ontario is expected to be under a little water over the next two days as the last vestiges of Tropical Storm Gordon, which currently has Cleveland, Ohio under a severe weather warning, blows this way.

Though Gordon won’t be hitting southern Ontario as hard as other places throughout the U.S., Environment Canada says Sunday and Monday are expected to see light to heavy rainfall.

“Rain is forecast to begin over extreme southwestern Ontario Sunday, reaching the Golden Horseshoe Sunday evening,” read an Environment Canada statement sent out Saturday.

The rain is expected to be significant at times as well as heavier close to the lakes.

“These higher amounts will likely be just north of Lakes Erie and Ontario,” the statement said.

The rainfall is expected to be anywhere between 30 mm and 60 mm over the next two days.

The weather statement stresses there is currently considerable uncertainty as to the severity of the expected rainfall and encourages Ontarians to report severe weather to onstorm@canada.ca or tweet using the hashtag #onstorm.