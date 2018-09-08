Police investigating suspicious fire on Manitoba Avenue

Police in Winnipeg are investigating what they call a suspicious fire that sparked at a vacant residence in the 600 block of Manitoba Avenue.

Officers were called to the area around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service called in AIR1 to assist, to provide information from its thermal imaging/infrared camera.

Police believe the nature of the fire to be suspicious.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to called investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS(8477).

