Piece of Prairieland Park rebranded with World Trade Center Saskatoon

A piece of Prairieland Park now has a new name.

The tradeshow and convention space at Prairieland Park is being rebranded the “World Trade Center Saskatoon at Prairieland Park.”

World Trade Center Saskatoon is a member of an association, which has over 325 members in almost 100 countries.

The two groups said the new partnership will maximize the use of 240,000 square feet of conference space in the city.

“Instead of us building a huge convention centre downtown and then going into competition with Prairieland, would we not be better off to invest those dollars somewhere else and in fact work in mutual benefit together,” Don Atchison, with World Trade Center Saskatoon, said.

“That’s what this is all about … is benefitting everyone.”

Recent renovations to the main entrance and lobby have already been completed.

Prairieland Park will continue to operate Sports On Tap, the ag centre, Marquis Downs, the outdoor venues, and its three live horse racing wagering centers throughout the province.