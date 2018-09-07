Calgary food truck restores hope for those in recovery from addiction

It’s cuisine with a real conscience: Calgary’s newest restaurant on wheels is feeding the soul. A food truck has become a social enterprise for an addiction treatment centre.

Micheal Montredmond is the executive chef and operations manager of Eleven-Eleven. Montredmond himself, is in recovery.

“The worst was not being able to admit it. You just hide and try to keep it in reduction but eventually it gets the better of you,” Montredmond said.

All the proceeds help fund programs at Fresh Start Recovery Centre. It’s a safe space to celebrate their recovery.

“This is the best job I’ve ever had in my life. I am the happiest I’ve ever been and I think that says it all,” he said.

“When you come here you tell everybody and it helps other people, you’re free. It’s better to be free and accepted and love for admitting your own fault is overwhelming beautiful,” Montredmond said.

Lisa Jenkins also works with the team on the Eleven-Eleven food truck. She has been clean and sober for 12 years.

“I knew I was capable of better, everybody knows they’re capable of goodness and happiness and we need help sometimes,” Jenkins said.

Brian Roy is a recent graduate of the Fresh Start program and is also a chef on the food truck.

“Honestly it’s near and dear to me. Fresh Start saved my life, this is the least I can do,” Roy said. They plan to open up a cafe along Memorial Drive next Spring.