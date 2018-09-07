Suspect charged in Richmond Hill abduction after woman seen on video being dragged to SUV

York Regional Police say a 27-year-old Toronto man is facing several kidnapping- and firearm-related charges after a woman was seen on surveillance video being dragged to a vehicle in Richmond Hill last month.

Police said a woman rang the doorbell at a home in the area of High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive at around 2:50 a.m. on Aug. 23. A surveillance video from the home shows a man, with what appears to be a handgun, dragging a woman by her hair to a vehicle and driving off.

“I think I’m going to die,” the woman recorded on camera said before she is taken away. The man can be heard in the video threatening to kill the victim. No one answered the door at the time.

After receiving tips from members of the public, the woman and the suspect were identified on Aug. 24. The woman was found in found in good health. A 2017 Toyota RAV4 was subsequently seized by officers. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the accused in connection with the incident.

In an update released by police on Friday, officers said Jonathan McLennan was arrested in Toronto on Thursday.

He was charged with kidnapping with a firearm, forcible confinement, uttering threats, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon contrary to an order and breach of probation.

McLennan was scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Friday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext.7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

