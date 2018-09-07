5 things to do this weekend for Friday, Sept. 7, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
1 – Polish Festival Vancouver
September 9 1PM-9PM
Pipe Shop Building, Shipyards North Vancouver
Belweder.org
2 – Sam Smith
September 10 7PM
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Rogersarena.com
3 – Campbell Valley Country Celebration
September 8 & 9 10AM-4PM
Campbell Valley Regional Park, Langley
Tourism-langley.ca
4 – West Vancouver Coho Festival
September 9 11AM-6PM
Ambleside Park, West Vancouver
Cohosociety.com
5 – Vancouver Fringe Festival
September 6-16
Various Venues throughout Vancouver
Vancouverfringe.com
