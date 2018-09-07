5 Things To Do

September 7, 2018 1:54 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, Sept. 7, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

1 – Polish Festival Vancouver
September 9 1PM-9PM
Pipe Shop Building, Shipyards North Vancouver
Belweder.org

2 – Sam Smith
September 10 7PM
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Rogersarena.com

3 – Campbell Valley Country Celebration
September 8 & 9 10AM-4PM
Campbell Valley Regional Park, Langley
Tourism-langley.ca

4 – West Vancouver Coho Festival
September 9 11AM-6PM
Ambleside Park, West Vancouver
Cohosociety.com

5 – Vancouver Fringe Festival
September 6-16
Various Venues throughout Vancouver
Vancouverfringe.com

