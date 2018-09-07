Health
September 7, 2018 1:15 pm
Updated: September 7, 2018 1:17 pm

Terminal illness claims life of Kelowna man who promoted workplace safety

By Online Journalist  Global News

A Kelowna man with terminal lung disease who talked to Global Okanagan about workplace safety has died.

An Okanagan man who shared a powerful and emotional story about workplace safety has died.

Kerry Laramee died on Wednesday due to terminal lung disease. Before dying, Laramee told Global Okanagan that he had been a former construction worker, and believes that breathing in dust particles during his career proved to be fatal.

A family friend told Global Okanagan about Kerry’s death, stating his wife was at his side and “he is at peace now.”

Laramee said the first signs that something was wrong health-wise popped up in the mid-1990s.

“I thought I was having a heart attack, but it was on the wrong side. I went to KGH and they said I have a black spot on my lung,” he recalled.

Laramee said he kept on working despite the prognosis because he feared losing his job, stating “If I made waves, I would be fired.”

As his final days drew near, Laramee said he wanted others in work environments with risk to speak up.

“People do have a voice,” he said. “They can say no to their employer without the threat of being fired.”
