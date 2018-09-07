Man tackled after chase through The Bay by police with guns drawn

One man is in custody after numerous witnesses say they saw a man run through The Bay at Polo Park Shopping Centre chased by police with guns drawn.

Police were called to the mall at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Witnesses, including an employee of Power 97, say the man was chased through The Bay by police officers before being taken down outside the mall in the parking lot.

“I saw a police car pull up to Polo Park, two officers got out of the car with guns drawn,” said Don Kollins, brand director for Power 97 who happened to be on scene.

“They walked right past me, then saw a gentleman with a red and white cap and a red and white shirt bolting into The Bay. And they yelled at him to ‘Stop, police!’ He ran into The Bay, through The Bay, Polo Park, out the front, where they tackled him and cuffed him.”

“The people at The Bay, the employees, were very, I guess, engaged in it, in that ‘Oh my god, what’s happening, police just came through with their guns drawn!’ So there was a little bit of panic by people in The Bay for sure.”

No one appeared to be hurt. Kollins said there was only one person chased and tackled by police.

Police couldn’t confirm if a weapon was confiscated, however, a photo shows two officers standing over a man matching the description Kollins’ gave, with what appears to be a large rifle.

Power 97 is owned by Corus Entertainment, which also owns Global News.

More to come.