Brantford police arrest 3 in separate drug busts

Brantford police have made a couple of drug busts this week.
Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on Murray Street, where a number of controlled substances were located including methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and Tylenol 3 tablets with an approximate street value of $3,700.
Police have charged a 32-year-old man.
On the same day, officers were investigating a residence on Dundas Street, where they say they located a large amount of suspected fentanyl worth approximately $24,000 and two 20-year-old Brantford men were taken into custody.
