Brantford man accused of threatening neighbours

A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly threatening his neighbours in Brantford.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a residential complex on Alfred Street, where police say one of the residents had threatened to physically harm a number of other tenants in the building.

Police say the man threatened to kill one woman while she slept, and threatened to blow up another tenant and her son.

During the arrest, police say the suspect assaulted one of the officers at the scene.

The suspect is now facing several charges including uttering threats and assaulting a peace officer.