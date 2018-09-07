London-St. Thomas jobless rate falls to 5.2% in August

London’s unemployment rate fell for the third straight month in August, slipping to 5.2 per cent, down from 5.4 per cent the month before.

Statistics Canada says the London-St. Thomas economy created 600 jobs last month while there were 600 fewer people who claimed unemployment. London’s labour force was virtually unchanged.

After starting the year at 6.5 per cent, the jobless rate has now fallen over a full percentage point. It has stayed below six percent five months in a row.

READ MORE: Canadian economy loses more than 51K jobs in August

The London-St. Thomas jobless rate hasn’t fallen below 5.3 per cent in 14 years.

Nationally, the Canadian economy lost 51,600 net jobs last month in a decrease that drove up the unemployment rate and essentially wiped out the big gain in July.

Stats Canada’s labour force survey says the jobless rate hit six per cent in August, up from 5.8 per cent in July.

READ MORE: Nearly 30 contract workers laid off at London’s General Dynamics

Economists had expected an increase of 5,000 jobs for the month and the unemployment rate to be 5.9 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The employment drop last month was fuelled by a loss of 92,000 part-time positions, but on the positive side the number of full-time jobs rose by 40,400.

The August decline followed a comparable net increase of 54,100 positions in July.

READ MORE: Dorchester’s Armatec says 28 temporary layoffs are result of U.S. Marine Corps stop work order

Ontario experienced the biggest decrease of the provinces by far with a loss of 80,100 jobs, almost all of which were part-time positions.

The Ontario unemployment rate rose 0.3 percentage points in August, to 5.7 per cent.

With files from the Canadian Press.