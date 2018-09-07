Man killed in single-vehicle rollover collision in Vaughan

One man is dead after his vehicle left the roadway in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to a call for a vehicle collision around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Major MacKenzie Drive and Pine Valley Drive.

The spokesperson said when they arrived on scene a vehicle was located in a ditch on the south side of the road.

Officers said a 37-year-old man was found inside the car. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash but said it’s too early to tell if speed or alcohol were factors.

Major Mackenzie Dr is closed from Islington Ave to Pine Valley Dr as police investigate a collision. — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 7, 2018