Edmonton charities ready for busy weekend of walks, runs and rides

From walks, runs, rides to tournaments – it’s going to be a busy weekend for local charities. At least 10 different non-profit organizations are hosting outdoor fundraisers in and around the Edmonton area.

After what tends to be a quiet July and August for charitable events, September proves to be an effective time of year to gather the troops and raise some money.

“It raises not only funds, but it raises our profile too,” said Dallas Smith, chair of the Glenrose Courage Ride for Rehab, a 58.5-kilometre bike ride around Pigeon Lake on Saturday.

WATCH: Courage Ride for Rehab Supports the Glenrose Hospital Foundation

“The Glenrose [Hospital] is an amazing place that not many people know about unless you’ve been here,” Smith said.

Hosting the ride is an opportunity for the Glenrose Hospital Foundation to raise awareness about the many types of patients they see.

Their goal of raising $50,000 is shared by another local non-profit, Valour Place.

On Sunday, the organization, which acts as a home away from home for injured military or law enforcement members, is also vying for your support.

“Because they stay here at no charge, all of our operating costs come strictly from donations,” said Lydia Migus, executive director of Valour Place.

At the Walk for Valour this weekend, Migus’s organization hopes to raise 10 per cent of their $500,000 annual operating budget.

“To raise that kind of money year in and year out is not easy, so we do appreciate everyone’s support,” Migus said.

The Walk for Valour takes place at the same time as the Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope at Kinsmen Park on Sunday. Each of events are cashing in on a weekend where families are back in the city, and the weather is still somewhat cooperative.

WATCH: Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope Hits Edmonton in September

“These events really are a significant part of… their fundraising and operating budgets, so they count on this money, they count on the Edmonton community,” said Kate Gallagher, owner of KMG Events.

The fundraising expert said the abundance of events isn’t necessarily a bad thing for any single one.

“We’ve actually seen an increase in support from corporate [partners] and community” this year, Gallagher explained, adding that contrary to the belief Edmonton’s sputtering economic market would mean less revenues for charities, her fundraising events this year have done better than ever.

“It means that we’re doing the right thing and we’re getting the message out to the right people,” Smith said.

The Glenrose Courage Ride for Rehab is also optimistic about the weekend, with more than 120 riders expected on Saturday. All of the above mentioned events have told Global News they are encouraging day-of support.