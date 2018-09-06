Crime
September 6, 2018 4:48 pm

Police looking for suspect after pharmacy robbery in Prescott

By Videographer  Global News
Grenville County OPP
OPP in Grenville County are looking for a suspect after they say a man robbed a Shoppers Drug Mart in Prescott. It happened Sept. 1, around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a man walked up to the pharmacy counter and demanded the employee provide him with numerous fentanyl patches. He then fled the store.

Investigators say the man is described as being between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a dark hooded jacket over a red shirt, black running shoes and dark sunglasses.

Police say several customers were in the store at the time of the incident. They are now asking anyone who was in the store and can help identify the suspect in the pictures to contact them.

