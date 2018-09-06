Police looking for suspect after pharmacy robbery in Prescott

OPP in Grenville County are looking for a suspect after they say a man robbed a Shoppers Drug Mart in Prescott. It happened Sept. 1, around 8:30 p.m.
Police say a man walked up to the pharmacy counter and demanded the employee provide him with numerous fentanyl patches. He then fled the store.
READ MORE: Peterborough’s crime rate up slightly in 2018
Investigators say the man is described as being between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a dark hooded jacket over a red shirt, black running shoes and dark sunglasses.
Police say several customers were in the store at the time of the incident. They are now asking anyone who was in the store and can help identify the suspect in the pictures to contact them.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.