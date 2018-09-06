U.S. Justice Department to charge North Korean hackers over 2014 Sony cyberattack

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Justice Department is poised to charge North Korean hackers over the May 2017 global WannaCry ransomware attack and the 2014 cyberattack on Sony Corp., a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.

The charges are part of a strategy by the U.S. government to deter future cyberattacks by naming and shaming the alleged perpetrators.

This is a developing story and will be updated.