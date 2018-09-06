Committee to hear Londoners’ ride-hailing bylaw concerns

Ride-hailing and companies like Uber have caused major disruptions in the taxi industry but Londoners will have an opportunity to voice their opinions on a proposed bylaw on Tuesday.

City staff say there are over 2,000 Uber drivers in London, but only 354 cabs, 19 accessible cabs and 89 limos.

The public participation meeting will take place at the community and protective services committee Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Late last year, the city’s taxi industry raised concerns about a steady loss in business, saying that their business has fallen by 40 per cent since Uber was given the go-ahead by council.