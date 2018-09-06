Scott Thompson: Does Bob Woodward’s book confirm what we already know about Trump?

Many have said that any one of the scandals and distractions surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump would have crippled any other political leader long ago.

Yet when Teflon Don gets an egg in the face, his supporters cheer as he wipes it away and then insists there was never any egg, and within 24 hours everyone has forgotten about it.

This president has more lives than a cat, and is as cunning. Whether it’s his relationship with Russia, John McCain or porn stars, his base holds him higher with every Tweet.

Which is why I predict the new book by Bob Woodward, Fear: Trump in the White House, will be strong, credible, confirmation of the character and inner workings of president, but nothing we don’t already know.

Can you put this book in the same category as Unhinged, written by The Apprentice‘s Omarosa Manigault Newman, or Fire and Fury by Michael Wolf? No, Woodward’s work, including on Watergate, deserves much more attention.

But I’m not sure we’ll be surprised by anything it reveals, simply because we hope we have already seen it all.

If you hate Trump you’ll probably hate him more, if you love him nothing will change your mind.

Until politicians understand why a Donald Trump-type character won, their efforts to defeat him are futile.

He was put there to disrupt, and he is, perhaps more than most wanted.

I’m surprised more are not working more toward the alternative solution, rather than focusing on the obvious faults.

America would be better off.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.