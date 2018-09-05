Food service a challenge for Kingston retirement home after cook quits

As the closure deadline looms over residents at Fairfield Manor East retirement home in Kingston, food is now becoming an issue. Family members of residents staying there tell Global News that as of the weekend, the regular cook quit causing the residents to take matters into their own hands.

“A gentleman here that’s a resident here had to order meals for the residents all weekend,” says Bob Heaney, whose mother stays at the home. A concern for him as residents, including his mother, have strict diet plans. “My mother is on a special diet — this guy obviously doesn’t care, he could have had a catering service come in.”

The problem has been ongoing for the 23 people living here. Residents, their families and even volunteers with Kingsdale Chateau, another retirement home in the area have stepped in to help serve them — a relief to family members with loved ones staying at the home.

“They’re being cared for well, whether it be the dedicated staff. The other residences are coming to help now, volunteers,” Gary Schultz said, whose father is staying at Fairfield Manor East. He tells Global News the increasing issues with the home have made it difficult.

“The last six months, the conditions are nothing but deplorable. The staff are trying, many of them leaving in tears, and even quit.”

Those alleged conditions were brought on by a number of problems, pertaining to staff shortages at both Fairfield West and East.

The owner, Muhammad Qazi had his licence revoked at the east location for allegedly neglecting the residents and has been accused of not paying his staff.

Although Global News has been unable to secure an interview with the owner, Schultz, whose 92-year-old father stays at the home, says he was told by Qazi, there are many challenges.

“There were some concerns he had, concerns the staff had, the managerial supervision. It’s a combination of many factors,” Schultz says. “He is trying to get more staff in here. There’s also been a conflict with supervisors trying to get enough staff in to support what’s been going on.”

The staffing issue has shown to be a problem for both locations. Over the weekend, Kingston Fire and Rescue ordered the residents to vacate the Fairfield Manor West location.

Now they have issued a fire watch on the East property, as staffing at this home continues to be a concern for fire officials.