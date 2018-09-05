Pair arrested for attempted murder in Toronto streetcar stabbing

Toronto police say two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing on a streetcar that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects boarded the vehicle around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday near King Street West and Spadina Avenue and got involved in a confrontation with a 24-year-old man.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found the man with stab wounds, and paramedics transported him to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Two Toronto residents surrendered to police on Tuesday. Gumercindo Diaz, 22, was charged with attempted murder and assault.

Emanuel Ortez-Escobar, 23, faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

— With files from Alana MacLeod, Global News