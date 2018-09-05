Economy
September 5, 2018 12:20 pm

Manitoba submits its carbon plan to the federal government

Manitoba's carbon plan to focus on provinces needs and circumstances.

The provincial government has officially handed over their carbon plan to the federal government.

Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires says the “Made-In-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan” focuses on Manitoba’s circumstances and is better than the one-size-fits-all Ottawa plan.

“We will not allow the federal government to force its carbon tax on Manitobans,” said Squires in a press release.


The federal plan calls for a price increase of $10 per tonne of emitted carbon every year, reaching $50 a tonne by 2020-2022.

The Manitoba plan includes a flat $25 per tonne carbon levy.

The province’s plan is expected to reduce emissions by 80,000 tonnes more than a federally imposed plan by 2022, the minister added.

The province never agreed to the federal government’s plan, called The Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, objecting to the year-over-year increase in taxes.

Squires said over the next four years, all carbon revenues will be returned to Manitobans through lower taxes.

