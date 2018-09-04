World
September 4, 2018 10:35 pm

U.S., Canada could reach NAFTA deal by Friday: Mexican economy minister

By Reuters

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo arrives at the U.S. Trade Representative's office in Washington, U.S., August 23, 2018.

REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo
Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday he was hopeful U.S. and Canadian officials can reach a deal by Friday to enable a three-way accord in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“I would hope that there will be white smoke for this Friday,” Guajardo told Mexican radio, referencing the symbol for the election of a new pope when asked about a NAFTA deal.

After Friday, the time frame became more complex, he added.

Guajardo was speaking one day before U.S. and Canadian officials are due to meet for the latest NAFTA talks in Washington.

