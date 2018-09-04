frost advisories
September 4, 2018 10:00 pm

Frost advisories in effect for Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba

By Weather Anchor  Global News

Frost advisories are in effect for many communities in the prairie provinces.

After many Alberta communities set new low temperature records early Tuesday morning, Environment Canada once again issued frost advisories for much of the province in the afternoon.

Frost advisories also in effect for southern Saskatchewan and western Manitoba.

In these areas, temperatures are expected to drop to near or below the freezing mark and frost is possible overnight. As of 6 p.m., Calgary and Edmonton were not under frost advisories.

Rural locations are often colder at night and this is the reason the frost advisories are in effect for those areas.

Hoar frost in Leask, Sask.

Courtesy: Theresa Letendre

If this advisory affects your community, be sure to protect sensitive plants and trees, and wash any frost off plants with a garden hose as soon as possible.

Frost advisories are issued when frost is expected earlier than normal. Calgary usually sees frost for the first time around Sep. 15 and Edmonton on Sep. 21.

