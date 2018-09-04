Alectra Utilities invests $8 million to modernize Barrie’s electricity grid

Alectra Utilities is investing $8 million to modernize Barrie’s electricity grid.

In a press release issued on Tuesday morning, the utility announced the investment as a part of the ongoing effort to enhance the city’s electricity system.

According to the release, crews are working along Livingstone Street in Barrie to replace and upgrade pole capacity that connects the Livingstone Municipal Station (MS) with Little Lake MS, in anticipation of new growth in the area.

According to Alectra, the distribution system is facing significant pressures due to anticipated growth in the city, including the Cundles and Little Lake commercial developments.

“The multi-million-dollar investment is part of an infrastructure upgrade commitment undertaken by the utility that included, in the project’s first phase, the building of a new 44 kilovolt (kV) MS with four 13.8kV distribution lines,” the release reads.

The utility says backup for other existing stations in the area is also required in order to enhance the “overall system reliability.”

The project’s second phase is now underway and is expected to be completed by late November.

The utility provides service to approximately 55,000 homes and businesses across the city.