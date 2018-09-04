Toronto police charge man, 20, after shots fired inside Yorkdale mall

Toronto police have charged a 20-year-old man after shots were fired inside Yorkdale Mall on Thursday.

Police said Zion Sankar-Beharry was arrested on Monday outside of Trenton, Ont., without incident.

Emergency crews were called to the north-end mall at around 2:50 p.m. with reports of the sounds of gunshots.

The incident happened in the southeast corner of the mall near a café and the security office. Police said two male suspects were last seen leaving an exit in the same part of the mall.

No one was hit by the gunfire, but authorities said two people received minor injuries while exiting the mall.

Sankar-Beharry has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two countes of point firearm, the use/handle/store of a firearm carelessly, two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a laoded regulated firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, possession of a weapon for committing an offence and carrying a concealed weapon.

Sankar-Beharry was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday.

—With files from Nick Westoll