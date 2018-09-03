Back to school

September 3, 2018 7:22 pm

Children, motorists reminded about road safety as kids go back to school

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

As children return to school on Tuesday, police are asking motorists to be extra cautious especially in school zones.

Randall Paull/Global News
It’s back to school Tuesday.

That means an increase in young pedestrians and the return of yellow school buses to city streets.

Students are reminded to be alert and use intersections and crosswalks while motorists are reminded to give themselves extra time, slow down in school zones and obey crossing guards.

Hamilton Police Constable Claus Wagner says drivers should give themselves extra time, slow down in school zones and obey crossing guards.

Motorists are also reminded that they must stop for a school bus if it is displaying flashing red lights and an extended stop arm.

