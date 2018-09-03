Children, motorists reminded about road safety as kids go back to school

It’s back to school Tuesday.

That means an increase in young pedestrians and the return of yellow school buses to city streets.

Students are reminded to be alert and use intersections and crosswalks while motorists are reminded to give themselves extra time, slow down in school zones and obey crossing guards.

@HWDSB @HWCDSB school year starts on Sept 4th, are you ready #HamOnt? School brings more vehicles and pedestrians and extra care is needed on the roads. Check it some back to school tips here https://t.co/huC9qh2BHp @HamiltonPolice @cityofhamilton #backtoschool #SchoolSafety pic.twitter.com/ZZGH9TfAvb — HPS Crime Prevention (@HPSCrimePrevent) August 29, 2018

Hamilton Police Constable Claus Wagner says drivers should give themselves extra time, slow down in school zones and obey crossing guards.

Motorists are also reminded that they must stop for a school bus if it is displaying flashing red lights and an extended stop arm.

