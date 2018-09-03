Children, motorists reminded about road safety as kids go back to school
It’s back to school Tuesday.
That means an increase in young pedestrians and the return of yellow school buses to city streets.
Students are reminded to be alert and use intersections and crosswalks while motorists are reminded to give themselves extra time, slow down in school zones and obey crossing guards.
Motorists are also reminded that they must stop for a school bus if it is displaying flashing red lights and an extended stop arm.
