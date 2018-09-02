Alberta fish and wildlife
Boy, 8, dead after storm sweeps away canoe on northern Alberta lake

An eight-year-old died Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at Poplar Point in Lac La Biche Lake.

Two children were out in a canoe near Lac La Biche on Saturday when a storm blew in and loved ones lost sight of them.

RCMP responded to a call about two missing youths at Poplar Point.

An eight-year-old and a 13-year-old were out canoeing “when the winds picked up and a storm moved in,” Lac La Biche RCMP said in a news release Sunday.

“Family and friends lost sight of the youths and their canoe and called for help.”

RCMP were joined by Fish and Wildlife officers to search Lac La Biche lake.

The 13-year-old was found unharmed and was taken to hospital to be looked at.

The eight-year-old boy was found unresponsive a short time later.

CPR was performed and the boy was taken to hospital in Lac La Biche, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s name is not being released by RCMP. Victim Services is providing support to family and friends.

