Abbotsford fire crews battle blaze at rubber making plant
Abbotsford fire crews battled a blaze at a rubber making plant on Saturday night.
Crews were called to Industrial Way off Highway 11 around 9:30 p.m.
Flames could be seen shooting into the sky with lots of heavy smoke in that area.
No word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.
