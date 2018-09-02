Abbotsford rubber making plant fire
September 2, 2018 8:36 am
Updated: September 2, 2018 8:41 am

Abbotsford fire crews battle blaze at rubber making plant

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW
Shane MacKichan
Abbotsford fire crews battled a blaze at a rubber making plant on Saturday night.

Crews were called to Industrial Way off Highway 11 around 9:30 p.m.

Flames could be seen shooting into the sky with lots of heavy smoke in that area.

No word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

