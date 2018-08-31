Saskatoon police trying to locate missing boy

Saskatoon police are asking the public to help locating a missing boy.
Jesse Benjamin-Kay, 5, was last seen on Aug. 26.
READ MORE: Search temporarily called off for missing Saskatchewan man
He is described as having short dark hair and brown eyes. Benjamin-Kay was last seen wearing a blue top and black sweats.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.