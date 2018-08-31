Canada
Saskatoon police trying to locate missing boy

Thomas Piller - Web Producer

Police are asking the public to help locating Jesse Benjamin-Kay, 5, who was reported missing in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police are asking the public to help locating a missing boy.

Jesse Benjamin-Kay, 5, was last seen on Aug. 26.

He is described as having short dark hair and brown eyes. Benjamin-Kay was last seen wearing a blue top and black sweats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.

