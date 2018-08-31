Legal pot banned in dorm rooms at Queen’s University and St. Lawrence College

The legalization of cannabis in Canada is around the corner which has many industries rushing to initiate new guidelines.

Queens University and St. Lawrence College released their updated post-cannabis legalization rules that leave no grey area.

“Students may be under the impression that if they are over the age of 19, they can smoke cannabis wherever they want, but our policy here at St. Lawrence College is that our dorm rooms are both flame and smoke-free,” said Barry Kennedy, director of residence at St. Lawrence College.

Queens University houses thousands of students, and to prepare for their arrival, they have released a revised guideline handbook.

Multiple pages have rules that will be enforced prior to the legalization of cannabis and after, such as if a student is caught in possession of cannabis, cannabis byproducts, including but not limited to oils, products considered edibles, seeds, or plants; and or having cannabis accessories, including bongs, grinders, pipes, and vaporizers, in or around residence while under the age of 19, they will be handed a level-one infraction.

St. Lawrence College is also enforcing a penalty for smoking cannabis on campus. The student caught will be directed to take an online course titled “What’s on Weed,” which is a program through Kingston Frontenac and Public Health.

The program is a self-assessment about their cannabis use which allows them to compare themselves to their peers, said Kennedy.

After Oct. 17, the Canadian federal government will allow each household, whether they own or rent their home, the right to grow up to four cannabis plants, which has caused many students living on campus at Queen’s University and St. Lawrence College confused of their tenant rights.