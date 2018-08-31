Missing elderly man in Burlington

Halton Police are trying to locate an elderly Burlington man.

Police say 80-year-old William (Bill) Law was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at his home in the Fisher Avenue and Mountainside Drive area.

They say Law is believed to be on foot with no access to money, and family members are concerned since this behaviour is out of character.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Duty Staff Sergeant at 3 District in Burlington at 905-825-4747 ext. 2310.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

