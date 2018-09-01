Ready, set, salivate: Le Burger Week back for all your beef (and veggie) tasting needs

The biggest burger festival in the world is back in Winnipeg restaurants for its sixth year in the city.

Le Burger Week is a competition for restaurant owners to create a unique burger and let Winnipeggers decide who has the best one.

“People are coming, they’re trying as many burgers as possible, and they’re going to LeBurgerWeek.com and voting and hopefully getting their tummies full as well,” said Winnipeg Ambassador of Le Burger Week, Daniel Gurevich.

The event runs across Canada and into the United States.

This year Winnipeg has the most restaurants competing in Canada, with more than 120 places to eat a burger.

“I love the creativity the comes with the competition,” said Gurevich.

Customers can rate their favorite burger online starting Saturday until Sept. 7.