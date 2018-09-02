Feeling anxious? Manitoba group’s solution: Throw it in the fire

A Manitoba organization wants to help people burn away stress and anxiety from their lives.

Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba is teaming up with Winnipeg’s Fun Mountain for Fire Fest, taking place during the second weekend of September.

“The whole point of this is to write down what is troubling you and then you throw it right into the fire. It’s about feeling good, especially about yourself and know that we all struggle,” said Tara Brousseau Snider of Manitoba Disorders.

The idea to put together this kind of event started two years ago.

“I personally had cancer, severe depression and anxiety. I found they [MDAM] really helped me through some tough times,” said Tanya Hall of Fun Mountain.

“I wanted to give back. An important part of recovery from anxiety or stress is to be able to talk about it, to share and to be real about what happened,” added Hall.

READ MORE: Former NHL players team up to break down mental health barriers for young athletes

They also hope an event like Fire Fest can continue the conversation.

“It’s an outlet, to come together in our realness,” Hall said.

Fire Fest takes place Sept. 8 from 4 – 11 p.m. at Fun Mountain. Ticket information can be found on Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba’s website.

WATCH: Mood Disorders and Fun Mountain chat about upcoming fire fest.